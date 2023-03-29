Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 293,784 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,784 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,153,000 after acquiring an additional 550,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 77.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

