Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after purchasing an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,337,000 after buying an additional 335,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $214.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

