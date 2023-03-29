Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,209,000 after purchasing an additional 640,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,055,000 after acquiring an additional 401,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,694,000 after buying an additional 57,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

