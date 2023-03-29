Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HIO opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

