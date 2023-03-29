Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Agree Realty by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADC. JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.