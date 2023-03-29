Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $840,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average of $139.20. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

