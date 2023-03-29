Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases Shares of 1,380 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $173.45 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.44.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

