Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in XPO by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after buying an additional 1,752,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XPO by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after buying an additional 649,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in XPO by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,504,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 574,220 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Transactions at XPO

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Trading Down 1.4 %

XPO stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $46.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.