Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $200.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,051 shares of company stock worth $12,285,159. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. OTR Global downgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.96.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

