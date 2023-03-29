Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $205,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group
In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,795,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,800 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.
About Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.
