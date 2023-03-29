4,139 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,139 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Northland Securities cut their price target on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NetApp Stock Down 1.4 %

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,951,740. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.