Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New $213,000 Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,484 shares of company stock worth $2,237,822 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.56.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.79.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Featured Articles

