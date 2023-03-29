1,124 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Albemarle by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $218.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

