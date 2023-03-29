Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 493 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Nasdaq stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

