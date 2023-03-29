Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes $236,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $691,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTN opened at $219.35 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $270.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.33.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 100.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

