Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 10,551 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

