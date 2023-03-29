Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 625 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.