Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,056 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,030,000 after purchasing an additional 535,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.23 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.