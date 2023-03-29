SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 188.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

