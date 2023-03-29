Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,378 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,859,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,286,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 264,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 836,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

