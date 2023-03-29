Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,445 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,182,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 61,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 46,012 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS PAPR opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $317.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.