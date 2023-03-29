Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,447,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,891,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,439,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,976,000 after buying an additional 216,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 1,260,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $211.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.