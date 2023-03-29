Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 436,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 355,857 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BALT stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.