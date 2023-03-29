Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.44) to £130 ($159.72) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.09) to £119 ($146.21) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

