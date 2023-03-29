Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,595 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CHD opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. StockNews.com raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

