Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $36.46 and last traded at $36.69. Approximately 529,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,727,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

Specifically, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $150,813.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,327,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $150,813.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,952 shares of company stock worth $13,125,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $982.15 million, a PE ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Articles

