Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

