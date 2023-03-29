Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Update

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 641,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after buying an additional 59,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $119.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.09 and its 200 day moving average is $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $92.66 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nabors Industries

NBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

