Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $209.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.07 and a 200 day moving average of $172.59.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,147 shares of company stock worth $52,161,929 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

