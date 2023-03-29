Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 35,653 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,653 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

