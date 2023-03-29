Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.79.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

