Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.59 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.