Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DJD stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $288.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

