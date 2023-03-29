Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,390 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

