Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,086 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

