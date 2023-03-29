Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 454 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 113.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $86.99.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

