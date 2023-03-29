Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Position Increased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 365.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,840 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,780,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,279,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 59,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.