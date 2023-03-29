Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

FTLS opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $626 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

