Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,308 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

