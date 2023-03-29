Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS PJAN opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

