29,597 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,015 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,597,000 after purchasing an additional 693,214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,290,000 after purchasing an additional 475,293 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,777.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 468,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 443,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,788.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after buying an additional 396,246 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

