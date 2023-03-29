Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Paychex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Paychex Stock Down 0.1 %

Paychex Announces Dividend

Shares of PAYX opened at $108.98 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.