Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,737 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 404.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 279,589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $19,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,809,000 after acquiring an additional 259,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.0 %

PFG opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average is $85.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

