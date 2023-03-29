Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,784 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,731,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 176,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 904,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,460,000 after purchasing an additional 343,124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 41,317 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 829,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 213,987 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of RLY opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

