Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 216,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

