Quent Capital LLC Purchases 318 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NYSE:WEC opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

