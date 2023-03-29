Quent Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after buying an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $165,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

eBay Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.



