Quent Capital LLC Acquires 2,237 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $5,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 179,700 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $125.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $48,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,795,742.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,284 shares of company stock worth $982,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

