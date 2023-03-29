Quent Capital LLC Buys 222 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

