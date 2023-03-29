Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Aptiv by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $129.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,024,121. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

